BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Have Fallen Deeply In Love With Nini – Saga

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, has said that he has fallen deeply in love with his fellow housemate, Nini.

Saga disclosed this to Big Brother during his diary session on Wednesday.

He said that although he is aware of Nini’s relationship outside the house, he has fallen deeply in love with her.

In his words:

“I have become too attached to Nini and I don’t think I can afford to stay away from her for too long. I would have rejected the offer to become a deputy head of house If she didn’t agree to go to the head of house lounge with me. I know she said has a serious relationship outside the house but I don’t know why I’m deeply In love with her.”