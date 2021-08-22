BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Broke Up With My Girlfriend – Saga

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Saga, has revealed why he broke up with his ex-girlfriend.

The 28-year-old engineer shared the reason with fellow housemate, Nini while they were together in the lounge.

According to Saga, he is a family-oriented man who wants to gets married at most by the age of 32.

He said that his former girlfriend was not giving him the long-term vibes which he wanted so he had to leave her.

Saga further told Nini that right now, he can no longer date without marriage as the goal.

Read AlsoBBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Why I Moved From Maria To Nini – Saga

Nini then asked him if he would not feel bored after a while in the marriage.

He replied that he loves repetition and schedule and he has a reserved personality so he does not believe in exploring.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here