BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Deserve Respect Even When I Show My Nakedness To The World – Angel

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Angel, has said that she deserves to be respected like the human being that she is even though she displays her nakedness to the world.

The 21-year-old said this during a conversation with her fellow housemate, JMK on Saturday evening.

She said that the snide jokes and remarks from the female housemates because of the way she conducts herself physically in the house are unnecessary.

JMK also agreed with her saying that the female housemates who have been judging them by their physical disposition are being judgmental.

JMK added that the female housemates would also like to be comfortable in their bodies as Angel but they are just not bold enough to do so.