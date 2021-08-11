BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Want A Smart Woman Because I Didn’t Go To School – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money has said that he is interested in getting married to a smart woman because he does not have a university degree.

White Money revealed this during a conversation with fellow housemate, JMK.

In his words:

“I want a smart woman because I did not go to school due to the situation at that time. I am smart but I didn’t go to school. I don’t want a situation whereby my children will ask me about their assignments and I’ll not be able to help them. My own is to make money. I don’t know how to solve maths. Their mother will do that. Any degree you want to talk about, my siblings have them. As for me, as I managed to finish my NECO, I said ‘God be the glory'”.