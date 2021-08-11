If I Ever Have A Daughter, I’ll Make Sure Her Father Worships Her – Tonto Dikeh

Nigerian actress, Tonto Dikeh, has said that she will make sure her husband worships her daughter if she ever has a girl-child.

The mother of one penned down her passion for the girl-child via her Instagram page on Wednesday.

“If I ever have a Girl child, I will make sure her FATHER WORSHIPS HER, TEACHES HER LOVE, SELF LOVE ,SELF WORTHY, SHE WOULD GROW UP KNOWING THAT ALL THE LOVE SHE NEEDS IS INSIDE HER…We have so many Emotionally Broken women today than happy women. Because we didn’t LEARN LOVE THE RIGHT WAY..

We are these way cause we don’t know SELF LOVE..My Girl child I can wait to nurture you into YOUR PLACE..My future Baby girl I went they the fire so you wouldn’t…,” she wrote.