BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Was Attracted To Cross – JMK

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
JMK

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin, alias JMK, has revealed that she was attracted to Cross while in the house.

JMK disclosed this to Ebuka Obi Uchendu during her post-eviction interview.

JMK further said that she shared a few kisses with Cross while in the house.

In her words:

I was attracted to Cross, nothing serious happened with him. We always danced together and had a few kisses here and there.”

She further said that Boma was getting closer to Angel just as a strategy.

Boma will come to the lounge and say what will be my highlight for this week? Before you know it, he would start moving to Angel,” she said.

