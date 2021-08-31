BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I Was Attracted To Cross – JMK

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye ex-housemate, Jumoke Adedoyin, alias JMK, has revealed that she was attracted to Cross while in the house.

JMK disclosed this to Ebuka Obi Uchendu during her post-eviction interview.

JMK further said that she shared a few kisses with Cross while in the house.

In her words:

“I was attracted to Cross, nothing serious happened with him. We always danced together and had a few kisses here and there.”

She further said that Boma was getting closer to Angel just as a strategy.

“Boma will come to the lounge and say what will be my highlight for this week? Before you know it, he would start moving to Angel,” she said.