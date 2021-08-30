BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: I’m Not Too Young To Be Successful – JMK

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye, Jumoke Adedoyin, alias JMK, has said that she is not too young to be successful at 23.

JMK said this during her diary session on Sunday.

The lawyer said that she sacrificed being in Law school for the show because of the huge opportunities that come from being on the show.

The lawyer then revealed that she hopes to delve into different businesses outside the house that would make her become successful.

Revealing whom she would miss in the house, JMK said that she would Angel the most because they have both connected on a deep level such as sisterhood during her stay in the house.