I Always Win In Real Life – Burna Boy

Nigerian music superstar, Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has bragged about his real-life achievements.

This is believed to be in response to trolls who repeatedly draw comparisons between the Afro-fusion singer and his contemporaries.

According to the Grammy award winning musician, he is grateful to God that real life is not social media or Twitter where the superiority battle and banter between fanbases are rife.

The “Kilometre” crooner took to his official Twitter account to state this.

In his words:

“I stay thanking God that Real life is not Twitter or Social media. I always win in Real Life. ALWAYS! Remember that.”