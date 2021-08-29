JMK Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Jumoke Adedoyin, alias JMK, has been evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House.

JMK becomes the sixth housemate to be evicted from the house.

Speaking on stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu, JMK said that she enjoyed her time on the show and she is not sad to leave at this time.

JMK added that she has always said that regardless of whenever she leaves, it’s fine.

The 23-year-old lawyer further said that she will be focused on being successful in different businesses outside the house.

Information Nigeria recalls that JMK entered the house in the third week alongside Kayvee, Queen, and Michael.