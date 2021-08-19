BBNaija’s Kayvee Releases Official Statement

Ex-BBNaija Shine Ya Eye contestant, Kayvee, has released an official statement following his withdrawal from the ongoing season.

Taking to his social media accounts, the photographer cum reality TV star shared the lengthy statement.

It reads in part:

“I, Ololade Gbolahan Olajide (Kayvee), would like to thank everyone for their love and support for the week I spent in the Big Brother House. I am overwhelmed by the love I have received from people within and outside Nigeria. Being in the Big Brother House has been an experience of a lifetime and has afforded me access to networks and the best supporters a photographer could ever have.”

See the full statement below: