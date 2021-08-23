Doctors’ Strike: Ngige Hails Court Ruling

Minister of Labour and Employment, Chris Ngige has hailed the ruling of the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) ordering the National Association of Resident Doctors back to work.

The Minister described the ruling as a welcomed development.

Also Read: Striking Doctors Refuse To Sign New MoU With FG After Six-Hour Meeting

Recall that Justice John Targema ordered striking members of NARD and the Federal Government to suspend all forms of hostilities and maintain status quo.

Reacting to the ruling of the court, Ngige reassured the affected doctors that the ruling will

not prevent the Ministries of Health, Finance, Budget Office of the Federation (BOF) from the implementation of the agreements contained in the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).