‘Don’t Stay In An Abusive Relationship Because Of Anyone,’ BBNaija’s Leo Advises

BBNaija “Double Wahala” 2018 contestant, Leo Da Silva, has advised people not to stay in an abusive relationship.

Taking to his Twitter page, the reality TV star advised his followers not to try staying in an abusive relationship because of anyone.

The reality TV star went on to add not even kids should be a reason to remain in an abusive relationship.

The Lagos State-born reality TV star further stressed that the world will move on if a person perishes from being in an abusive relationship.

In his words:

“Don’t stay in an abusive relationship because of anyone. Not even kids. If you perish, the world will move on.”