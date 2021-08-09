Erica Nominated For Next Rated Actress, Female Personality Of The Year

Erica Nlewedim

Popular reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim, has been nominated in two categories, Next Rated Actress and Female Personality of the Year at the Africa Choice Awards.

The nominations were announced on Instagram on Monday.

Erica was nominated in the category of Next Rated Actress alongside Chinonso Arubayi (Nigeria), Mampho Brescia (South Africa), Amanda Du-Pont (South Africa), Jessica Williams (Ghana), and Efia Odo (Ghana).

In the category of Female Personality of the Year, the self-proclaimed Star Girl has been nominated to battle against Nengi, South Africa’s Pearl Thusi and Bonang Matheba, Ghana’s Benedicta Gafah, and Namibia’s Dilish Mattews.

“Thank you so much for the nomination,” Erica wrote on her Instagram Story.