Big Brother Naija Is Satanic, Says Former Housemate Gifty

BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ season two former housemate, Gifty Powers, has stated that the Big Brother Naija show is satanic and needs to be shut down entirely.

The Ex-BBNaija housemate took to her Instagram Stories to pen a post stating that the show is satanic and has kept lives in competition.

In her words:

“Big Brother Naija needs to be shut down entirely. I wish I knew what I know now. Big Brother Naija has kept lives in competition. Big Brother Naija is satanic. Well, you can choose to believe me or not. When I have seen, is something my mouth no fit carry. Everyone and their cross. I’ve said my own. The ball is in your court. Bye!”