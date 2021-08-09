Big Brother Naija Is Satanic, Says Former Housemate Gifty

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
Big Brother Naija Is Satanic, Says Former Housemate Gifty
BBNaija Gifty

BBNaija ‘See Gobbe’ season two former housemate, Gifty Powers, has stated that the Big Brother Naija show is satanic and needs to be shut down entirely.

The Ex-BBNaija housemate took to her Instagram Stories to pen a post stating that the show is satanic and has kept lives in competition.

Read Also“Every Car You See Is Bought On Credit” – BBNaija’s Gifty Slams Celebrities Flaunting New Cars

In her words:

“Big Brother Naija needs to be shut down entirely. I wish I knew what I know now. Big Brother Naija has kept lives in competition. Big Brother Naija is satanic. Well, you can choose to believe me or not. When I have seen, is something my mouth no fit carry. Everyone and their cross. I’ve said my own. The ball is in your court. Bye!”

The reality TV star’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here