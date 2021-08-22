I Had A Dream That I Won’t Be Alive To See My 25th Birthday – BBNaija’s Esther

BBNaija Pepper Dem season four contestant, Esther Agunbiade, has recounted how she dreamt she would not live to see her 25th birthday as she celebrates her 25th birthday on Sunday, August 22, 2021.

The reality TV star cum fashion entrepreneur has shared gorgeous photos of herself on her Instagram page to mark her birthday.

She then wrote:

“A year ago, just after my 24th birthday, I had a disturbing dream that I won’t mark 25, I spoke to my mum and we both prayed about it.

All through the year, I’ll be doing something random and the words from the dream would keep replaying in my head, it was so disturbing that I told my brother who is a Trust and Wills expert that I wanted to make a will.

I’m super grateful to be alive, I can only say that it’s by God’s grace, He said He’ll perfect all that concerns me and I know He just started. Cheers 🥂 to a new age Olaoluwa 🤍 #25thbirthday.”