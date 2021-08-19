“I Love You London Girl,” Neo Tells Vee On Her 25th Birthday

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure, has celebrated his girlfriend, Vee on her 25th birthday, Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The model and brand influencer took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share monochrome photos of both of them together.

The Warri-born reality TV star then penned a lovely caption to the former London-based music star.

He wrote:

“Words can’t explain, feelings may not fully express, but give me forever and I will ride it with you. Happy 25 London Girl.🎷❤️”

Information Nigeria recalls Vee captioned their photos with a short birthday message on her Instagram page on Neo’s birthday, July 1.

“Happy womb escape dearie! 😂 No long talk, you already know what it is ❤️,” she wrote.