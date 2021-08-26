IPOB Has No Power Over Imo People, Says Uzodinma

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma has expressed that the Indigenous People of Biafra’s (IPOB) sit-at-home order did not work in his state.

He stated this when he spoke to State House correspondents after meeting President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

He expressed that only a constituted authority like his government can give order on when people can stay away from their work or businesses and they will obey.

He explained that it was because people in the state did not obey IPOB’s orders that made it possible for normal activities to flourish in Imo.

“Even the people on their own called off the sit-at-home order. In Imo State, it is not being observed. People are doing their businesses.

“Most people in Imo are businessmen and women who depend on their daily activities and income to feed their families. So, they cannot afford to sit at home idle and allow hunger to ravage the state.”