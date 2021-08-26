Politicians Sabotaging Our Dialogue With Bandits – Zamfara Governor

Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has accused some unnamed politician in the state of sabotaging his efforts to end kidnapping in the state through dialogue with bandits.

Matawalle leveled the allegation in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday on the security situation in the state.

Matawalle stated that his “dialogue and reconciliation policy” had helped in stopping bandits activities for sometime.

“The state witnessed about nine months of peace; hundreds of kidnapped people were unconditionally released by their captives (captors); hundreds of assorted arms and ammunition were surrendered by both Yan Sakai and bandits…”

He said some “disgruntled politicians”, however, saw his “progress as a threat to their political survival and began making disaparraging efforts to undermine our achivements…”