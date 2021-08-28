It Took Me Years Of Pain To Get To My Place Of Peace – Tonto Dikeh

Nollywood actress and philanthropist, Tonto Dikeh, has revealed it took her pain to change her lifestyle.

In a new post shared on her Instagram page, Tonto Dikeh said that as people heal, their attraction heals, adding that being toxic stops looking like excitement, and peace stops feeling like boredom.

According to Tonto Dikeh, it took her many years of pain, self-love, discovery and development to get to her current place of peace.

She wrote:

“As you heal, your attraction heals too. Toxicity stops looking like excitement, and peace stops feeling like boredom. Took me years of pain, self-love, discovery and development to get to my place of peace..I worked so hard to be here. And it’s safe to say I AINT GOING NOWHERE.”