Kebbi Govt Declares Monday As Public Holiday

Kebbi State Governor, Abubakar Bagudu, has declared Monday, 9th August, 2021, which is equivalent to 1st Muharram, 1443 AH, as a public holiday.

The declaration is contained in a statement signed by the Acting Head of Service, Sufyanu Garba-Bena, and issued to newsmen on Friday.

He stated that the noble gesture is to enable the Muslim Ummah in the state to join other faithful across the world to mark the commencement of the Islamic New Year.

It added that this is in line with tradition of the Bagudu administration to make such declaration to commemorate the beginning of the Islamic calendar.