Kwara Govt Kick-off Campaign Against Cholera; Warns Against Environmental Hazard

The Kwara State environmental protection agency, has warned the people of the State against environmental hazard which can cause cholera epidemic in the State.

The General Manager, Kwara State environmental protection agency, Alh Saad Ayuba Dan-musa made this known in Bode-saadu while on sensitization and enlightenment tour to Moro local government area of the state on war against cholera outbreak in the state.

Dan-musa said, cholera outbreak can only be seen in an unclean and dirtiest environment, he urged the people of the state to be well conscious of their food, water and always wash their hands regularly with soap and water.

The General Manager, while going round to inspect some major markets in the area frowned at the high level of environmental nuisance and negligence he met at the place which exposed the people to the environmental hazard, he called on local government authority to quickly provide legal dump site and public toilet to strategic areas and major market for people to make use of.

In his response, the TIC chairman moro local government, Alh Ganiyu Al-kinla who was ably represented by vice TIC chairman Hajia Afusat Yusuf expressed her profound gratitude and appreciation to the general manager and his team for his boldness and proactiveness in making the environment clean and green, called for more cooperation among the two organization for better wellbeing of the people in Moro local government.

While on a courtesy visit to District Head of Lanwa/Bode-Sadu/Jebba, Alh Gambari Olarongbe and his counterpart at Jebba, the Oba of Jebba Alh Abdulkadri Alabi Adebara, They thank the government of the state for their massive support in the area and pledged their unalloyed support for the present administration and promise to keep their people informed on the danger environmental hazard could cause, describing the war against cholera outbreak as a collective efforts from all and sundry in the state.