Mass Resignations: Dickson Defends Secondus, Calls For Emergency NEC Meeting

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and the lawmaker representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District, Seriake Dickson, has come to the defence of the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Uche Secondus.

The lawmaker alleged that some leaders of the opposition party are attacking Secondus, thereby causing confusion in the party.

Dickson, while warning that the situation could spell doom for the party, called for an emergency meeting by the National Executive Council of the party, following the mass resignations by members of its National Working Committee on Tuesday.

Dickson made the call in a statement issued on Wednesday and titled ‘PDP Cannot Afford the Grave Danger of a Caretaker Committee – Dickson…Attempt By a Few People to Hijack Party Will Lead to Implosion.’

He called on governors on the platform of the party to close ranks.

He said, “We have observed for some time the growing tension, recriminations and outright attack on the National Chairman and members of the National Working Committee by some leaders of the party.

“One has refrained from making statements because we believe that the party has internal mechanisms and levels of leadership that will handle it and I was in fact aware that BOT members, governors and other elders, reconciliation committee, collectively and individually, have been making efforts to resolve some of these disputes and challenges affecting the stability of the party.

“As we are all aware, some officers of our party resigned yesterday and we should thank them for their services, but if their resignation is aimed at causing a crisis in the party, then we should all condemn it and those behind it.”