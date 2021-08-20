Neo Surprises Vee With Money Tree, Diamond Necklace On Her 25th Birthday

BBNaija Lockdown ex-housemate, Neo Akpofure, did more than just the ordinary to put a smile on the face of his girlfriend, Vee on her 25th birthday.

The reality TV star and model left fans stunned after the video of the moment he blindfolded her to show her the gifts he got as a surprise for her 25th birthday went viral.

Neo left no stone unturned in pulling up a pleasant surprise for the singer cum host as seen in the trending video.

The reality TV star got his Lockdown co-star turned girlfriend a money tree, diamond necklace among many other beautiful gifts.