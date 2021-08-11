Nigerians Need To Calm Down To Understand Feminism – Actress Etinosa Idemudia

Nigerian actress, Etinosa Idemudia, has said that Nigerians need to calm down to understand what Feminism is all about.

The actress took to her Insta-Stories to pen down her viewpoints on Feminism.

According to the movie star, Nigerians need to calm down to understand Feminism rather than trying to define it even more than the Westerners.

In her words:

“A lot of Nigerians have to sit down, calm down and understand some western things before they jump on the bandwagon. This feminism topic Don tire me. Everyday new definition. We have even defined it more than the westerners lol. Now they have dragged marriage into it.”