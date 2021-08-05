“The World Does Not Understand Our Love,” BBNaija’s Tega’s Husband Says

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye season 6 housemate, Tega’s husband has come out to say that the world does not understand the love that exists between them.

This is to celebrate their 4th wedding anniversary on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the handler wrote:

““4 years and forever to go! We aren’t perfect and we are still figuring out our way in this thing called marriage. The world might not understand our love but it doesn’t matter because we got each other always.

I will forever be at your corner, cheering you on and supporting you all the way. Thank you for giving me Jamil and for giving me your heart. I will forever fight for us.

It’s us against the world baby.” 😘 Happy 4th Anniversary Babe. – Ajeboh Aka Tega’s Husband!”