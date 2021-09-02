2face Idibia Apologizes To Annie On His Birthday

Veteran Nigerian singer, 2face Idibia has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate his birthday with a photo of himself and his wife, Annie.

The legendary music superstar who clocks 46 on Saturday, September 18, 2021 penned a simple caption stating that although he is not perfect, he is striving to become a better version of himself.

“I know I’m not without mistakes neither I’m I perfect but we keep learning and working and striving to become the best version of ourselves. It is well. HAPPY NEW YEAR TO ME. MAY THE ALMIGHTY GUIDE ALL OF US AND PROTECT OUR HOMES,” he wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the Idibia family were constantly in the news for two consecutive weeks after Annie’s outbursts over 2face’s relationship with his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi.