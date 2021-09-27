Abacha Remains Our Hero In Bayelsa – Diri

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri has expressed appreciation to the late former Head of State, General Sani Abacha, over the creation of the State 25 years ago on October 1, 1996.

Diri stated that the people of his homogeneous Ijaw State remain grateful to the late leader for that singular decision regardless of factors that could have hindered the state’s creation.

He stated this during a thanksgiving service on Nigeria’s 61st independence and Bayelsa 25th anniversary at the King of Glory Chapel in Government House, Yenagoa, according to a statement by his media aide, Daniel Alabrah, on Monday.

Also Read: Sanwo-Olu: Nigeria Going Through Turbulent Times — We Need To Remain United

In eulogising Abacha, the Governor noted the late Head of State remained a hero to people of the state and indeed the Ijaw nation.

He said: “Let me use this medium to thank one man. He may not be popular in Nigeria but to me and all of us Bayelsans, we see him as a great man, a hero. The man who by the stroke of the pen signed the creation of Bayelsa State. I am talking about the late General Sani Abacha.

“We acknowledge him as a state and people. By his singular assent, he created this state with just eight local government areas, which was less than the constitutional requirements.”