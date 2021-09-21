Africans Must Ensure Transparent Democratic Processes —Osinbajo

Vice-President, Yemi Osinbajo, has called on Africans to continue to make the extra effort in ensuring that elections in the continent go through the democratic process and remain transparent and fair.

Osinbajo stated this on Monday while receiving the President-elect of Sao Tome and Principe, Carlos Vila Nova who paid him a courtesy visit at the Presidential Villa.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Elections in Africa must follow democratic process–Osinbajo’.

According to the Vice President “there is no question at all that for those of us in Africa, we must make the extra effort to ensure that the democratic process is very transparent. It is such a pleasure to see that that was what took place in your country which led to your election.”