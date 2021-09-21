“Don’t Block Your Destiny Helper With Insults” – Actress Uche Jombo Warns Trolls

Popular Nigerian actress, Uche Jombo, has sent a note of warning to Twitter trolls who join fanbases and create fan wars to insult celebrities and other people.

According to the movie star and filmmaker, fans should not get too toxic to the point of insulting who may be their destiny helper just because of their favorite icon.

In her words:

“Let me burst your head Stan Twitter. Messi and Cristiano get each other number! Big Wiz and Davido get each other number. They all motivate each other. Facts!! Don’t block your destiny helper with insults because of who you love more. Side note loving and appreciating all is hot.”