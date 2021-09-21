2023: NEF’s Position Capable Of Setting Nigeria On Fire -Gani Adams

Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has condemned a statement made by the Publicity Secretary of the Northern Elders Forum, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, that the north will continue to lead Nigeria.

The Yoruba generalissimo also lambasted Baba-Ahmed for saying North has the votes and would not play second fiddle to any other part of Nigeria.

Adams spoke on Tuesday in Ibeju, Lagos during the maiden edition of Egbe Festival, organized by the Olokun Festival Foundation.

“The statements only exposed the domineering agenda of the north and are capable of setting the nation on fire,” Adams was quoted as saying in a statement.