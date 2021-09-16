Bauchi Govt Appoints Head of Service, 22 Permanent Secretaries

Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed has appointed Alhaji Yahuza Haruna, as the New Head of Civil Service for the State.

This was contained in a statement signed and made available to journalists in Bauchi on Thursday by the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the governor, Mukhtar Gidado.

He stated that the appointment of the new Head of Service followed the retirement of the previous Head of Civil Service, Alh Aliyu Jibo.

“Prior to Alhaji Jibo’s retirement, His Excellency, the Governor had approved Haruna’s confirmation as the substantive Head of Civil Service with effect from 1st April 2021,” Gidado said.

Also Read: Gov. Bala Mohammed Swears In New Commissioners

Gidado further stated that the Governor thankes Jibo for his invaluable contribution to the development of the Civil Service in Bauchi State and wish him the very best in his future endeavour.

In the same statement, the Media Aide revealed that Governor Mohammed has approved the appointment of 22 new Permanent Secretaries in the State’s Civil Service.

The appointment of the new Head of Civil Service and the (22) Permanent Secretaries takes immediate effect.