Saga, Nini Serve Punishment For Failing Big Brother’s Task

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemates, Saga and Nini have been made to serve a punishment by Big Brother.

This is after Saga failed at the task given to him by Big Brother on Tuesday.

The engineer was told to pick a fight with Nini until the next diary session and be rewarded with 200 Abeg naira at the successful completion of the task.

However, Saga failed to do this as he told Nini on Wednesday shortly after her fight with Cross about the task Big Brother gave to him, adding that he could never do such a thing to her.

The punishment meted out by Big Brother is for the both of them to clean the dirty garden alone without any help from the housemates. They are also not allowed to get tired and can only leave the garden to go to the washroom.