BBNaija Shine Ya Eye: Queen Makes Me Feel Like A Man – White Money

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, White Money, has said that fellow housemate, Queen makes him feel like a man and not a father figure.

The entrepreneur cum reality TV star said this during his diary session on Tuesday.

White Money, however, pointed out that he feels no romantic connection to the former beauty queen.

In his words:

“We have an understanding, we are close, but for me there is no emotions attached romantically…she gives me a different kind of vibe, Like I feel like you are a man, you are not like A father figure”

Information Nigeria recalls White Money said that he got attracted to three women in the house – Maria first, Jackie B second, and Queen third.