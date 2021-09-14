Basketmouth Celebrates 43rd Birthday

Popular Nigerian comedian, actor, and all-round entertainer, Bright Okpocha, better known as Basketmouth has received birthday wishes from his colleagues and fans as clocks 43 on Tuesday, September 14, 2021.

The accomplished entertainer took to his Instagram page to post a photo of himself and he wrote as caption:

“The world looks more beautiful from the 43rd floor.”

Basketmouth also earlier announced the release of his new single titled ‘Your Body’ featuring fast-rising Nigerian singer Buju.

The father of three also earlier revealed that he is currently in Ghana and away from his family in Nigeria.

“@elsieokpocha please come to GHANA tomorrow for my birthday let’s JOLLOF,” he wrote as he posted a photo of both of them together.