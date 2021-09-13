Beyond Buildings, Build Leaders, Osinbajo Charges Churches

Vice President of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo has urged churches to look beyond church buildings and focus on bringing up great leaders who will carry on the legacies of the church.

Osinbajo stated this on Sunday while leading other top government officials to the dedication of new buildings opened by the All Saints Anglican Church Wuse Zone 5, and the Redeemed Christian Church of God, City of David Parish, Utako, Abuja.

Senior Special Assistant to the Vice President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, disclosed this in a statement titled ‘Anglican, RCCG Abuja Churches pray for national unity and against ‘troublers’ of Nigeria’.

Speaking shortly after the dedication of the new church auditorium at the All Saints Anglican Church, Osinbajo urged members of the church to see the occasion as a call to the greater work of transforming the entire society.

According to him, “The dedication of the physical building called the church must only remind us that the real work of building the church is that of bringing up men and women in the knowledge and nurture of the Lord.

“The forces of evil and hate are more vehement than ever. The battle between light and darkness is more intense than ever, but we will prevail.”