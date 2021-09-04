Celebrities Storm Tiwa Savage’s Father’s Burial

Popular Nigerian celebrities made it a point of duty to grace Nigerian Afrobeats female singer, Tiwa Savage’s father’s burial ceremony on Friday, September 3, 2021.

They all adorned themselves in the uniform clothing material sewn into unique styles.

Naira and foreign notes also did not fail to rain in abundance during the burial party.

Notable faces such as Bobrisky and Eniola Badmus were seen splashing wads of cash on the “Koroba” crooner as she danced to the band’s live music hailing the late Olanrewaju Savage who died at the age of 81.

Iyabo Ojo, Don Jazzy, Kemi Olunloyo, Toyin Abraham, and Sharon Ooja were among the celebrities who were present at the party.