Joke Silva Celebrates 60th Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her 60th birthday on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

The veteran actress also noted that she is equally celebrating 40 years of being an actress.

Read Also: ‘Always Try Not To Lie, It Is Insanely Expensive’ – Actress Joke Silva Tells Fans

In her words:

“Numbers are very important to me, so this year, as I turn 60, I also mark forty years in the industry I love. #40at60. My biography of that title #40at60 is actually in the works. Psalm 100 (40+60)is on my lips today as I express my gratitude to God! Shout for joy to the Lord, all the earth. Worship the Lord with gladness; come before him with joyful songs. Know that the Lord is God…” It has been an incredible journey and I thank you all for your endless love. #HappyBirthdaytoMe #40at60.”