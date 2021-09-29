“I’m Still A King,” BBNaija’s Boma Slams Troll

Former BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma Akpore, has slammed a troll who berated him for his sexual relationship with fellow housemate Tega.

The US-based actor cum reality TV star shared the message the troll sent to his DM on Instagram on his Stories.

“Just watched your interview on Esplash. It’s your mother that is the hypocrite!! You went to sleep with somebody’s wife and you have the nerve to insult us. Big fool. Of all the script, you didn’t see the one to act except touching her. Useless idiot,” the message read.

Read Also: “I Want To Return To The US; Nigerians Now Hate Me So Much,” BBNaija’s Boma Cries Out

Slamming the troll, Boma wrote on his stories, “Cowards lol, can’t even use their real page to attack me. King forever.”