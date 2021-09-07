It Was A Script We Came Up With Because The Show Was Boring – Boma

Newly-evicted BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma, has said that his sexual intimacy with Tega in the house was a script they came up with because their colleagues were boring.

The 34-year-old actor further told Ebuka that it was never his intention to snatch Tega from her husband.

In his words:

“It all started from the fifth week when we got close. She will make bold and daring jokes which I liked. Tega was the boys’ favorite as she was cool with all of them. We felt she was far better than all the single girls in the house. It was as if the single girls in the house were the married ones with the way they behaved in the house.

Tega would always cook for me as I didn’t enter the kitchen for one day. So we became close and had a discussion. We felt the house was boring as most of the housemates would be sleeping during the day. We saw we could take advantage of the circumstances in the house and be standout performers on the show if we tagged along and gave the viewers something to talk about.

Coming out of the house, I now see why it looked bad. My intentions were never to take or snatch Tega from her husband. It was all a script.”