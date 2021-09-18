Most Celebrities Are Not Worthy Of Emulation – Actor Prince Eke

Nollywood actor and model, Prince Eke, has said that most celebrities are not worthy of emulation.

According to the movie star, fans should not be discouraged by the failed relationships of celebrities and the words of celebrities who have condemned love because of their bad experiences in relationships.

The actor wrote:

“Don’t let anyone deceive or discourage you, there is joy in falling and being in love. Most of us are not worthy of emulation… Be your own mentor!”

Information Nigeria recalls that Prince Eke took to his Instagram page to lament over the level of hatred in Nollywood, describing it as heart wrenching.