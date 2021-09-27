“My Fans Think I Made Millions” – Nigerian Idols Comfort

Nigerian Idols season 6 contestant, Comfort Alade Itunu has cried out in a recent interview on how her fans think she made millions from the show.

The Yoruba-born singer and fashion designer made this known in an interview with Glam Squad Magazine.

When asked how she handles pressure from her fans, she said, “Not a pressure at all. It’s just a few of them thinking I’ve made some millions for myself after starring in Idols S6.”

On how she sees success, she said, “Being fulfilled in all ramification, puting it to perspective. It means touching lots of lives positively through my music and making lots of money.”

On the dynamics of the relationship between her and her friends since starring on the show, she replied, “That’s a little serious, but I tried to remain really humble more than I was amongst my circle.. However some of my friends still sees me as comfort MY FRIEND rather than Comfort NIGERIAN IDOL”