Why I Don’t Sleep For More Than 4 Hours – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has explained why he does not sleep for more than 4 hours.

According to the movie star, he stopped sleeping for more than 4 hours because a motivational speaker told him to.

Read Also: Don’t Kill Yourself In The Name Of Being A Provider – Actor Deyemi Okanlawon Tells Men

In his words:

“I have hardly slept more than 4hrs in nearly 20yrs…. but I can close my eyes in a stadium right in the middle of a match and sleep off in 5mins plus nothing can wake me up until my 4hrs is complete! The reason? Na one motivational speaker tell me say rich ppl no dey sleep pass 4hrs. Well I have the 4hrs on lockdown na the money remain 👀 “