Reno Omokri Slams Those Protesting For BBNaija’s Pere

Former presidential aide and controversial author, Reno Omokri, has slammed those who took to the streets of Lagos to protest on behalf of BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Pere.

According to the social media commentator, Nigeria is not progressing because majority of the youths have lost their priorities and are protesting for the wrong reasons.

Read Also: “Our Votes Will Count,” Pere’s Management Releases Official Statement

In his words:

“They are not protesting because Naira is now worth less than Zimbabwean dollar, or that insecurity makes life in Nigeria a hellish, or that Buhari refuses to name Boko Haram sponsors. They protest because ‘BBNaija cheated Pere’. See why Nigeria is not progressing? #TableShaker.”