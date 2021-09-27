I Battled With Fear, Anxiety – BBNaija’s Dorathy

Exactly a year after the BBNaija Lockdown show, first runner-up Dorathy has revealed that she was overwhelmed with fear and anxiety while standing on the stage during the grand finale of the season.

Read Also: EFCC Speaks On Breaking Into Dorathy’s Apartment

Taking to her Instagram page, the reality TV star wrote:

“One year ago today, I stood on that stage blank not knowing what the world thought about me. Not sure of what to even do next, I remember sharing the price money in my head lol. It’s been the most crazy 365 days of my entire life. I have battled with fear, anxiety and so many emotions but guess what Grace always finds me because I AM A CHILD OF Grace. I’m so grateful for My family, Friends and everyone that has come through for me, supported my brands and all the brands.”