Nigeria Will Overcome Secessionists, Says Fayemi

Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has expressed that the country will overcome all its challenges including secessionist agitations and remain united as a prosperous, indivisible nation.

He stated this in Ado Ekiti on Friday at a dinner organised in honour of members of Alumni Association of the 3rd Regular Course of the Nigeria Defence Academy led by former Senate President David Mark.

This was contained in a statement titled ‘Fayemi, Afe Babalola make case for more united Nigeria’, on Saturday by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

Fayemi was quoted to have maintained that the unity of the country at this critical moment was worth standing for.

The governor was also quoted to have said that he believes in the possibility of a new and better Nigeria “if all would be committed to confronting the challenges that bedevil the country.”

“When you see the contributions made by the officers of this set, you will know that in spite of the challenges, the hills that we have transversed right from amalgamation to independence, to civil war and now to democratization, you see possibility in a new Nigeria, a better Nigeria, a Nigeria that is responsive and responsible and that is dedicated to serving the people is certainly possible and it is ahead of us.

“All we need to do is commit ourselves to it as a journey and not as a destination. And on that journey we are going to confront difficulties but there also going to be hope in those challenges and we are going to come out triumphantly, I am confident that Nigeria will triumph at the end of the day but we must speak truth to power,” Fayemi said.