‘No Album Till Further Notice,’ Singer Burna Boy Tells Fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Damini Ogulu, alias Burna Boy has told his fans not to expect any album from him soon.

The Grammy award winning Nigerian superstar musician took to his Instagram Stories to make this known to his fans.

“I might decide to NOT drop an album for a looooong time. In fact you know what, NO album till further notice,” the “Question” crooner wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the music star recently took to his Twitter page to brag that he is the type not to achieve on social media but rather he is the type to always win in real life.