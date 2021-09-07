Oil Production: Saudi Arabia Has Been Kind To Us, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that the oil rich Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has been quite kind to Nigeria.

Buhari stated this while receiving the Saudi Arabian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Prince Faisal Bin Farhan Al-Saud, at State House, Abuja.

The president expressed that with Nigeria’s large population and infrastructural deficit, the country needed all the revenue she could get from oil, a mainstay of the economy, “and Saudi Arabia has been very kind to us, making sacrifice by reducing production to accommodate us a number of times.”

Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, pointed out that the relationship between the two countries was very strong “and dates back in time, both at the personal and national levels.”