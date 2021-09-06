Rappers Cardi B & Offset welcome their second child, a son (photo)

American Rappers, Cardi B and Offset have announced the arrival of their second child together, a bouncing baby boy.

On Monday, Cardi B shared the photo of her new bundle of joy, with her husband, Offset, looking at his babies with utmost love and affection.

The grammy award winner is now a proud mother-of-two.

In a recent post on her social media page, Cardi B revealed she did not know she was pregnant till she was at eleven weeks.

She tweeted ;

It’s crazy how they only giving women 6 weeks I didn’t even know I was pregnant till around 11. This country is soo damn backwards.