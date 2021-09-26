Saga Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Adeolu Okusaga, alias Saga, has been evicted from the house.

Saga becomes the third housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night, September 26, 2021.

When he got on stage, Saga told Ebuka that he is happy to be out with Nini.

Saga said that he bonded well with Nini in the house. He said that they bonded so well that they could understand each other even without talking.

Read Also: #BBNaija: Saga finally finds comfort again after Nini returned to the house following her disappearance for 24-hours (video)

He also said that he is interested in being friends with Nini outside the house because he respects her relationship with her boyfriend.

Speaking of his plans outside the house, Saga said that he will work on his fitness club, acting, and art exhibitions.