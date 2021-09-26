Nini Evicted From BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House

Nini has become the second housemate to be evicted from the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House on Sunday night, September 26, 2021.

The Edo State-born beauty got on stage with Ebuka Obi Uchendu and told him that she and Saga enjoyed each other’s company in the house.

Nini said that she did not have any emotional connection with Saga but she liked him as a friend because he helped her cope in the house considering that she has not been away from her family for that long.

Nini further said that she is going to be working on her fashion brand and her other businesses.